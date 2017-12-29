Alexa Dell Buys Herself a Fat Ring and Let's Her Older Fiancé Give It to Her

There's nothing wrong with being a bogusly employed billionaire heiress. We'd all take that life. Alexa Dell does it reasonably well. Her dad's worth somewhere in the neighborhood of twenty-five billion. No clue on how much cash she controls herself, but let's say she lives fairly well for a 24-year old "brand consultant" who can't point to any clients.

The heiress route really offers up the young ladies two options. Keep the access to extreme wealth on the Kennedy style low key, or take it to Instagram and delve into the humble brag about your moneybags. The latter drives far more female fans.

Dell chose to ring up her multi-million dollar engagement ring like a more modern woman might show off her STEM degree from college. That's not fair, or realistic, but you get the point. She flaunted the $3 million ring in numerous pictures from the Four Seasons in Hawaii where she claims her 40-year old modest commercial real estate investor boyfriend, Harrison Refoua, made her an honest woman. She captioned the ring-close up with "He did good".

The Refouas are a Beverly Hills family of dentists and property managers and landlords, with Harrison having been noted in the news before for holding onto Kelly Osbourne's $18,000 security deposit after she let her dog urinate on every single square inch of carpet in her apartment. It's hard to nail down his net worth, but like most of these property guys in L.A., about five million, with six million in debt. Nobody's selling you a three million dollar ring.

Dell was previously seriously dating the dude who owned Tinder when she was 20. That broke-off and now she needs a first husband to give her her first kid. Boredom plays a huge role in life decisions for young people of means. If the likes of Scott Disick can teach this 40-year old commercial realtor anything, get that baby in there quick. You'll never see them grow up, but you'll get a fat check to go away.

Photo Credit: Instagram