Amanda Knox Getting Her Own Show About Gender Bias

There are certain people where you think to yourself, they ought to have their own TV show. The occasional undiscovered local standup you catch on a roll one night, a hot chick with big boobs who can also spell, the usual suspects. Amanda Knox never really came to mind.

You may remember Amanda Knox from that sex crimes murder over Italy where her British college foreign exchange roommate ended up knifed to death. Knox was convicted and acquitted in a seemingly never ending cycle of Italian justice system largely based on how your super tired father would determine who started the fight in the backseat of the car.

Knox spent several years in prison for the crime prosecutors claim she and her townie Italian boyfriend and wild sex partner perpetrated. The victim's family back in England certainly thought she was guilty. But Knox was eventually released back to the United States. Though legal filings continue to this day in the case.

Knox has a new show coming out on Vice's female outlet, Broadly, to be distributed by the new Zuckerberg Owns the World Channel. The new show's called, The Scarlet Letter Reports. Strike one with that shitty title. The show will focus on the "gendered nature of public shaming" with first guest, Amber Rose. This sounds super legit. Also, strike two.

"While on trial for a murder I didn’t commit, my prosecutor painted me as a sex-crazed femme fatale with magical powers to control men. The tabloids loved that story. So did the public. So did the jury. I lost years of my life to prison because of two-dimensional and misogynist stereotypes.”

Knox's entire case was adjudicated under Italian law. Is that the focus? An in-depth study of how gender bias falsely imprisons Italian women found standing over their sexually penetrated and bloody roommates in the tub?

The entire premise would seem to suggest there are rows of falsely murder convicted coeds sitting in prison due to femme fatale stereotypes. Besides Knox, can you name any? Are there any? Is this also true of who gets out of traffic tickets because that would mean we're reading anecdotal evidence entirely wrong?

I suppose you'll have to wait until Amber Rose lays out the case of her own suffering at the hands of these stereotypes. The ones that have forced to earn millions of dollars by selling herself on social media first and foremost as Kanye West's former girlfriend. I'm pretty certain misogynist stereotypes lead to zero murder convictions annually. Maybe The Scarlet Letter Reports will prove me wrong.

C'mon, Vice and Facebook, you're better than this. Just kidding.