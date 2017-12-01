Angela Magana Blames Sexism for Her UFC TKO

There's a great division among the audience as to watching chicks beat the crap out of each other in the Octagon. Nobody doubts the tenacity of the facially misaligned and chromosomal challenged women punching and choking each other into submission. Some people like watching women bloody one another, some find it abhorrent and disconcerting. Two camps. Try not to think too much about what your camp says about you.

Angela Magana got her ass handed to her at UFC 218 by Amanda Cooper. This was the biggest fight of Magana's career, the big Joe Rogan-Bruce Buffer PPV show spotlight. Magana performed okay in her standup blow exchanges in the first round. In the second, the fight went to the ground where Cooper's clear technique dominance began to pound Magana into chick fight oblivion. The ref stopped the battle with thirty seconds left to go in the second. Magana took to Twitter to insist this was sexism in the sport:

I need to walk in the cage with a banana in my shorts and a crew cut then maybe the ref will let the fight go. Men can fucking tap out from strikes get hit and the ref wont stop it till 7 shots later after near death experience #equalrightsinfights #letthegirlstakebeatingstoo

Despite the intrinsically idiotic feminist default, you have to give Magana some credit for the letthegirlstakebeatingstoo hashtag. You wonder where that might catch on. Certainly the Caliphate. Probably less so at Smith College.

Magana later clarified that she was employing a rope-a-dope strategy, and the ref's early intervention screwed her viable fight tactic:

Amanda was fucking bashing me & overpowering me, I wasnt rocked still moving was completely aware I immediately sat back & bitched at ref. Heard my corner yell out I had less than 30 seconds. I was thugging it out hoping for a 3rd & have a chance back on my feet again. #ufc218

Herein lies the problem with bitching about the only female sport that is actually on rules-of-play par with its male counterparts. You're ruining shit. The referee will stop the fight when you appear defenseless. Maybe dudes can take more punishment before becoming pathetic punching dummies. His job is to make sure you don't damage your brain even further. Put up a better show and you'll not have to find out.

Magana's got some kind of blood ailment that limited her training and ability to properly prepare for the fight. Also, Cooper's a better fighter. This is a brutal sport. Learn not to bitch.