Angry Josh Homme Kicks a Woman In Her Camera (VIDEO)

You can give Queens of the Stone Age frontman, Josh Homme, a pass on being a well-off Palm Desert kid turned hardcore metal musician. You can even give some leeway to a guy at 44 still trying to be wicked high and confrontational in his stage persona. You can't give him any rope for kicking a photographer in the press well. There's a time and a place to be punk rock. A radio station Christmas show in L.A is not it.

According to the first nineteen rules of fake modern feminism, women are to be treated equally to men in all circumstances. Therefore, the consequences of kicking a female photographer in the head should be no different than kicking a dude. Since that's bullshit, let's proceed with the social media blowout after Josh Homme kicked Shutterstock photographer Chelsea Lauren in a camera up against her face at the annual KROQ Christmas rock concert. It wasn't exactly an English soccer hooligan wipeout kick, more of a sideswipe to boot the camera out of her hands. But you simply can't kick a chick in the face.

If not for the cellphone video evidence, you might believe Josh Homme's after-the-fact excuse:

“Last night, while in a state of being lost in performance, I kicked over various lighting and equipment on our stage,” the statement reads. “Today it was brought to my attention that this included a camera held by photographer Chelsea Lauren. I did not mean for that to happen and I am very sorry. I would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows and I hope Chelsea will accept my sincere apology.”

No word yet on whether or not Chelsea Lauren accepted Homme's apology. However, she did visit the hospital to get her face checked out, filed a police report, and is likely fielding calls from whoever is left in the Cellino & Barnes injury attorney law firm as to representation.

If you get kicked by John Mayer in concert, it's an accident. Not Josh Homme. The dude was clearly lit on stage, calling out other bands in the lineup, swearing at the crowd, and at one point taking a blade to his forehead to produce dripping blood a la WWE. Homme's been accused of physically dickish behavior in the past with fans and press, which is largely an anomaly in a business where you rely on fans and press for your income. Except when drugs and alcohol are involved.

There's something to be said for making membership in the 27 Club for rock musicians something less voluntary and more mandatory. You got 18 to 27 to kick the shit out of photographers, snort and inject, and make amazing music. Nothing good comes after that. It's a matter of mercy, to everyone involved.