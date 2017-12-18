Anna Kournikova Pushed Out Two Babies When Nobody Was Looking

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias had twin babies and nobody even noticed Kournikova was pregnant. This will shatter the mold of celebrity pregnancies that heretofore had to include topless covered empowering gestational selfies, multiple magazine articles about morning sickness, heavily promoted baby shower photos, harrowing tales of labor, body shaming/body positive postpartum photos, and the trials and tribulations about being a working mother. This even for Kim Kardashian who's not even having her own baby.

Kournikova is only thirty-six, though it seems we were checking out her tits as she made women's tennis semi-watchable like fifty years ago. Her ability to remain private aided by the fact she doesn't do much of anything anymore. Though Iglesias can still pull together hordes of screaming Latin chicks for his glorified mall tours. Nevertheless, the fact that even TMZ didn't know she was pregnant is something noteworthy.

There are two things celebrities live for. Pleas to be left alone and dreading the day that actually happens. Narcissism isn't a disease in Hollywood, it's an underlying condition that makes fame possible in the first place. Who the hell would want to live a life without any privacy except for a person who feeds off attention like an addict. You know it's unhealthy, for you, your family, your little kids whose photos you keep selling to the tabloids, but you simply can't quit it. You're Manziel and popularity is your Jaeger.

This is the time to take back all ridicule and mocking of Kournikova and Iglesias. Whatever these two yucks have been up to in the past, this is kind of a watershed moment for normal human behavior. It will never catch on.