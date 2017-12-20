Bella Hadid, Em Rat Cow, and Alexis Ren Lose Clothes In The Name Of Love

As we come to the closing chapter of 2017 the countdown to Christmas and the New Year is a glorious one thanks to a few women who aren’t too fond of wearing clothes. It’s the usual suspects Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Alexis Ren coming as close as possible to showing butthole as youtube will allow. Day One of Love Magazine’s online video advent calendar is a compilation containing audio reminding the world that women are the wave of the future. It’s almost two minutes worth of visuals showcasing women working out in expensive lingerie. I’m not complaining at all but attractive women encouraging other women to show up to Planet Fitness in fishnets should be aware of the message they’re sending out to all women. Including the 400 pound woman they’re influencing to empower herself on a treadmill by wearing next to nothing. Some things just can’t be unseen.

It’s interesting how feminism pushes an all inclusive sisterhood narrative yet all of the women in the advent calendar are models or at the very least in-shape. Where are the curvaceous body positivity models that are being forced fit into things like normal sized pants and common attributes most people consider attractive? Emily did her best to hide a face of fear as she accidentally let one carb filled noodle slip down her throat while rubbing food all over her tits. She had to spend at minimum a full 15 minutes fingering her throat to get that pound packing pasta out of her system. I don’t know what’s empowering about wasting food but as a modern feminist would say “l’m here for it” if it means Ratajkowski rolling around in her panties covered in pesto.

Photo Credit: Splash News / Backgrid USA / Instagram / LOVE / Getty Images