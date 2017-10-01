Bryan Singer Fired, Suffers Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Kevin Spacey's real-life BFF and the worst chaperone ever, Bryan Singer, is famous for a lot of things - mainly allegedly drugging and defiling teen boys in the 90's - but now he's back in the news for being an entitled and as of yesterday jobless little bitch. Singer has been relieved of his duties directing the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after a deluge of reports of unprofessional on-set behavior and just plain not showing up to work. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Singer was absent from the set for up to ten days at a time. The continuous disruptions caused a riff between Singer and Mercury-portrayer Rami Malek, leading to Singer throwing an object at Malek. Who thankfully is four feet tall and a very difficult target.

Now Singer is piping up about his departure, claiming that he's the victim of knee-jerk and ill-advised decision making from 20th Century Fox studio execs. You'll rue the day that I couldn't direct your shitty movie:

I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first . . . Bohemian Rhapsody is a passion project of mine. With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control . . . Rumors that my unexpected departure from the film was sparked by a dispute I had with Rami Malek are not true. While, at times, we did have creative differences on set, Rami and I successfully put those differences behind us and continued to work on the film together until just prior to Thanksgiving.

If Singer was able to get away with playing poolside pharmacist with teen boys, something tells me Hollywood would have the leniency to allow him to visit his parents and attend to his AIDS. I mean health. What? Studios tend to want to keep behind-the-scenes drama to a minimum, because audiences can be easily scared off, and for every Apocalypse Now there's a The Lone Ranger. Plus a movie directed by Singer called Bohemian Rhapsody already has the potential to generate tasteless yet impossibly clever headlines. Bohemian Rape-sody for example. So garnering this negative attention by firing Singer most likely wasn't plan-A for the studio. And it's not like they can wipe Singer's name from the credits at this point, if that was their goal in firing him, because if nothing else he's one of the flick's producers.

No, Singer would have had to be a real asshole to get fired from Bohemian Rape-sody, and his comment reeks of Hollywood entitlement. A man who can get away with being Kevin Spacey's decades-long partner in crime, allegedly, isn't going to understand that a semblance of rules of employment apply to him. In fact, one of our beloved insiders told THR that Singer "is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder because of the tensions on the set." Anyone besides a veteran or a teen Hollywood pool party attendee in the 90's claiming to have post-traumatic stress disorder honestly needs to GTFO. You're fifty-two-years-old. Your parents shouldn't even be alive. Now go sulk in your mansion and think about how you've gotten pretty much everything you've ever wanted.

