Bryan Singer Sued for Forcible Sodomy on a Boat

Director Bryan Singer was recently relieved of his directorial duties on the Queen biopic. The bullshit corporate statements had something to do with creative differences between director and production staff. Read that as, there's a cloud of sexual assault charges hanging over Singer's head and nobody wants them coming out right about the time the movie's released. Not in a post-Weinstein world. This isn't like Spacey where you reshoot his three to four scenes with a less rapey stand-in. The director can't be cut out in post.

Solid timing on the part of 20th Century Fox, because not but three days after shit-canning Singer, a civil suit was filed against Singer for a 2003 yacht party forcible sodomy incident. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, then 17, claims he was on a Singer rented-yacht party in Seattle when the director invited him for a tour of the cabins below deck. You know, like a man asks another man if he'd like to see the new nightstand lamps he purchased for his bedroom.

Guzman claims that at some point in the completely obvious tour, Singer "forced Cesar to the floor, shoved Cesar’s face against his crotch area and demanded Cesar perform oral sex on him." Not bad for a man of very average build. Guzman's suit contends that following the failed attempt at a hummer, Singer penetrated Guzman anally, by force, no mood music or anything. Singer pulled up his pants when finished and promised Guzman he'd help him out in Hollywood if he kept his mouth shut. As opposed to his anus, which was clearly gaping.

This might be the time to question how a man of average stature can forcibly sodomize another man, even if that guy is but seventeen and perhaps slight of build. "Practice" might be the answer. Though the general scenario raises all kinds of how-shit-went-down questions. The fact that a latter day civil suit seeking damages was filed further reduces credibility, though nobody seems to mind when the women follow such procedural pattern. What's good for the ladies has to be good for the twink.

Unlikely you could ever win this kind of he said-he said civil suit, though settlement cash seems in order. Not to mention you've kind of sideways confirmed every shoddy boy toy sex party rumor about Singer floating around town for the past twenty years.

Unless the social and political climate in Hollywood dramatically changes, Singer is never going to work again. Not on any studio project. DiCaprio fucks a lot of teen girls and he's renowned across the land. It's a fine line between love and hate. Same for anal on a yacht.