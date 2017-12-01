Claudia Jordan Wants To Sack Big Ben Over Sex Past

An opinion from any woman who has booking information in her social media bio should never be taken seriously. Her type is easily sold to the highest bidder and always comes with a side of victim complex. Someone who not very many people know named Claudia Jordan believes Ben Rothlisberger should be in jail. It wasn’t bad enough Pittsburgh lost to New England on Sunday, Claudia would like to insert herself into the “why isn’t Ben behind bars” conversation that no one was having. Sports can never just be sports. Political and social issues just keep creeping in from less than casual fans. And it’s mostly from women who only watch sports when they’re in a relationship. If you can’t name more than ten players currently in the NFL without the assistance of search engine you shouldn’t be allowed to comment on anything NFL related. Especially if it’s for rape cases concerning a quarterback that was never convicted.

Claudia Jordan's taking a serious shot at Ben Roethlisberger before his Steelers take on her Patriots this Sunday ... pointing to past sexual assault allegations against the QB. "Steelers, your quarterback is very questionable. He should be in jail," Claudia told TMZ Sports outside Delilah in L.A. Remember -- Big Ben was accused of sexual assault by two separate women in 2008 and 2010 ... but no criminal charges were brought against him in either case. But, the former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star clearly ain't buying Roethlisberger's innocence.

Where is Cam Newton when you need him? Maybe his “misogynistic” inquiries about females being aware of football can deter this #MeToo movement that’s also trying to fuel the death of American football. Maybe I’m stuck in my ways but I don’t want to see football vanish. Then there won’t be any excuse to incessantly skip church on Sunday’s in the fall. And Soccer is just too soft of a replacement for a top-tier sport in the USA. Men need a safe space because everything most of us enjoy is under attack.

Photo Credit: Instagram