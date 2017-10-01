I Dare You to Find a Better Cyber Monday Deal Than the Mr. Skin Lifetime Membership Sale

In the spirit of the season, Mr. Skin has rolled out his very best sale - and it's a rare one. The Lifetime Membership Sale is only $99, and yes, it really does get you access to the celebrity nudity site for the rest of your life with no future costs. Considering the membership usually runs at $12/month, this is legitimately spectacular. Right now, you'll also snag one-month memberships to Playboy Plus AND Naked News for no extra dollars at all. Is there a better deal? No. Is this a better way to spend your money than on a shitty blender you don't even need but want to buy because it's 70 percent off? Yes. Get this deal while you can right here.