Forever 21 Sued For Sneaky Peaky Porn

The main focus of every corporation in existence is to make as much money as possible. That means cutting corners and squeezing every penny possible to turn a profit. Even if that means doing something strange for change on the side. But apparently there’s always bumps in the road on becoming a billion dollar empire. That annoying thing we call consent came in to stifle Forever 21’s plan of using their employees for voyeurism porn. We all know morals and ethics have never been embedded in the DNA of capitalistic corporations since the day they started making teenagers work on major holidays. Forever 21 was just capitalizing on an opportunity. Teens take nudes all the time, they just added a price tag to them.

Forever 21 is being sued by a former employee for negligence and invasion of privacy for allowing a hidden camera to be installed in the employee bathroom, WWD reports. The former employee, identified only as Jane Doe, worked at a Forever 21 in Providence, R.I., in 2011. The hidden camera was located in a single, private employee bathroom. Doe discovered footage of her using the bathroom on “multiple pornographic web site platforms.” WWD notes that it’s “unclear” if Forever 21 ever discovered the camera—a confusing statement given the fact that because it was in the bathroom, someone certainly must have put it there. She’s suing for “extreme emotional damages” to the tune of $2 million and will hopefully get most, if not all, of that money.

This feels like the work of the original creepy sexual retail offender Dov Charney from American Apparel. Being unknowingly recorded is dreadful. Not just because some perv is getting his jollies off at your expense but because you could be outed as belonging to the sick subculture of Americans who don’t put toilet tissue on the bowl before sitting. Those people are the real sickos. What kind of animal sits bare ass on a public toilet? Voyeurism truly is a gift and a curse. And most likely it will cost Forever 21 2 million dollars.