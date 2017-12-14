Former Facebook Exec Admits Social Media Is Largely An Evil Time Sucking World of Hate

With a name like Chamath Palihapitiya, you must be smart. Fact. You had to learn how to spell your own name in kindergarten, forcing your brain to expand many multiples past a schlub named Ryan.

The former Facebook V.P. is making hay in the news by admitting to the world that Facebook and social media in general is tearing apart what's left of society, and doing so with open eyes to their wanton destruction. In addition to the inherently anti-social, cliquish, anonymous, and hate-fueling nature of the apps, the service providers like Facebook are building in innate features that enhance addictive and obsessive usage patterns.

This isn't like mystical arts, they employ proven psychological and physiological scientific techniques to deepen subconscious connection to their product. No different than what tobacco companies do by way of nicotine in their product, if Facebook were the most heavily taxed and government regular product in our land, versus entirely unsupervised and completely free.

"I think we have created tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works. No civil discourse, no cooperation; misinformation, mistruth."

Palihapitiya sealed the deal by mention that his kids, "aren't allowed to use this shit.".

This is not a revelation so much as commonly understood destructive consequences of social media finally voiced by somebody important. With the "V.P. of Facebook" title, the confessional is getting play. So much so that Facebook corporate felt compelled to respond with a bullshit talking points about their understanding of social responsibility, even if it means losing profits. They claim Palihapitiya worked for Facebook several years ago when it was Big Evil Growth Facebook, before it transitioned into Big Benevolent Dictator Facebook that loves puppies and cutting by half its live-streamed baby murders.

Facebook and its social media ilk represent a massive conundrum for the libertarian minded among us. They are a private, entirely opt-in consumer product, that you are free to ignore. They charge zero dollars with the obvious implication that they are a for-profit venture worth 12 figures that is going to use you to make cash somehow. At the same time, they are clearly a pox upon the common good. And not a small one. We let Coke and McDonald's and similar ramp up childhood diabetes and obesity in this nation without much of any government interference. Tough call. Which ever one makes Zuckerberg the most upset is worth considering.