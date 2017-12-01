George Zimmerman Says Jay-Z Is Gator Chow

Jay-Z is all business when it comes to social justice these days. The same guy who said “I make 'em wait for you 'til five in the mornin, put your smarts on the side of your garment” is now preaching peace in addition to identity politics. He has recently chosen to bed The Weinstein Company once more in order to produce another documentary but this time focusing on Trayvon Martin. Netflix will buy at least six episodes of anything so this was another easy sale. But unsurprisingly this upset George Zimmerman who is classifying the documentary as an intrusion into his private life. The once neighborhood watch captain truly believes he’s some sicario now. After being acquitted of the murder of one African-American he wants to feed another one to alligators. Can’t we all just get along?

Many feared that the Trayvon Martin documentary would die after Harvey Weinstein’s fall from grace. The project was announced earlier this year, before all of that. It is being produced by The Weinstein Company and is based on a book written by former Weinstein attorney Lisa Bloom. Zimmerman made the threats of violence to The Blast in response to a docuseries about Martin being produced by Jay, real name Shawn Carter. The 4:44 star is working on a six-part documentary, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which will air on the Paramount Network in 2018, as well as a biographical feature film about Martin. Zimmerman alleges that members of the documentary production team have made unsolicited visits to the homes of his family members in Florida in an attempt to get them to speak on camera. He told The Blast that this was “harassment.” “I know how to handle people who fuck with me. I have since February 2012,” he added. Zimmerman also told the publication “anyone who fucks with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

There’s some irony that TWC, touch without consent, is producing a movie about injustice. But in America the same people selling cigarettes are the same people selling the patches to quit. So a person who used to promote violence now packaging peace for sale is more about being a good salesman than the metamorphosis into a good person. I miss the 90s when rappers actually practiced the violence they preached. Maybe George can start a rap career now to pay that massive legal debt he’s been trying to escape from for years. He’s graduated from glorified hall monitor to wife beater and murderer. I’m pretty sure he can sell that image along with three minute melodies on iTunes.

