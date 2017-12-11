Halle Berry Ditches Boyfriend In Bora Bora

Relationships are time-consuming commitments that never really lead anywhere. Someone new and better always comes along to make you regret the monogamous union you’re currently in. But if you’re an independent woman like Halle Berry men are just objects to get off on while on vacation. She doesn’t need a man. She’s a rolling stone that pays child support all on her own. And apparently, she didn’t want to add any more children to the bill so she decided to dump her music producer boy toy, Alex Da Kid, during her holiday. I couldn't think of a better place to break up than on an island in the French Polynesia.

According to In Touch, Berry and Da Kid were on vacation in Bora Bora when she decided that enough was enough. “Halle broke up with Alex smack in the middle of their romantic getaway in Bora-Bora,” a source told the publication. A source told the gossip publication that nearly halfway into the trip, Berry realized that her relationship with the British producer was not working out. So what did she do? Had her assistant book her a flight out of there, alone.

I’ve heard stories of bad dates before but this sets a scary precedent. It’s one thing to excuse yourself to pretend to use the bathroom and never come back. Getting stuck with her half of the dinner bill and taking an Uber home won’t break a bank account. But when the woman you’re involved with books a plane and leaves you on an island alone with her half of the resort bill it’s a different story. I’ve never heard of Alex Da Kid but I’m certain half the world has seen Halle Berry’s tits in Monster’s Ball. She by default has the bigger bank account and I don’t think there’s a Greyhound bus option that leaves from Bora Bora.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Splash News