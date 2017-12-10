Hannibal Buress Buzzed And Belligerent

Hannibal Buress may not be a comedic legend but he managed to make everyone around him laugh when he was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing. This was another celebrity arrest that could have been avoided had he not had one too many slippery nipple shots on Ocean Drive. But he’s from Chicago and being around real beaches instead of the sub-par quality sand around the edge of Lake Michigan may cause one to lose their manners from excitement alone. Buress claims he asked the cop to call an Uber but the officer refused. Which is peculiar because Uber is pretty simple to use even when inebriated. If college kids can figure out to avoid cops when they’re wasted in public I don’t know why he couldn’t. Buress probably believes he’s above every other drunk because he’s been on TV.

Hannibal Buress seemed like he was trying to do the right thing before getting busted for disorderly intoxication ... 'cause he asked a cop to order him a ride home. The officer says Hannibal approached him with blood shot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, and then asked the cop to call him an Uber. The officer says he refused, which caused Hannibal to become angry and belligerent. The cop goes on to say Hannibal then went inside a bar, which the cop says he asked Hannibal to leave since he was too drunk. The two then made it outside, where the officer says Hannibal continued to hurl profanities at him and caused a crowd to form.



The cop says he asked him to leave 5 times before cuffing him.



As we reported . .. Hannibal was released around 6 AM Sunday on a $500 bond.

This story is basically a win for Hannibal. His bail was set at $500 and he wasn’t beat up or shot so there won’t be any Black Lives Matter march in South Beach. He’ll probably end up making money from this incident using it as content for a stand-up. His celebrity privilege was denied here but at least he learned a lesson. Ask Siri to call an Uber for you next time instead of the police.

Photo Credit: Getty Images