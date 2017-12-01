Hide The Women And Brew, Tiger Woods Golfing Again

Tiger Woods is a great example of an athlete past their prime still holding on to unrealistic expectations. When you dabble in divorce and DUI at that age you should be ready to throw in the towel on being a decent person. Abusing alcohol and one night stands are way more fun anyway. At least until your liver quits and you almost contract genital herpes from the fugly young lady at the bar sipping away at a can of Keystone Light. Most people know better than to sleep with women who order beer only good for a game of flip cup or pong but bad decisions are your forte when your name is Tiger. Watch out everyone, Woods is making his way back to golf.

It's been 10 months since Tiger Woods has teed-off in a competition against other world-class golfers...His fans are excited to see their guy back on the links for the first time since his fourth back surgery and a mortifying run in with the police. But his opponents are psyched to see him playing again too, if only becuase it gives them a chance to beat the most famous golfer in the world.

Tiger is more entertaining when he’s not golfing than he could ever be with a club in his hand. What did you expect from an after hours alcoholic whose daytime work uniform consists of athletic polo shirts and flexible pleated pants. I almost feel bad for Tiger’s private struggles but he’s a man than struggles to keep his privates to himself and say no to a six pack before taking the wheel. He’s doing this to himself.

Photo Credit: Getty Images