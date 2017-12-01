What to do when the star of your show is finally outed as a molester of boys and young men under his employment? "The show must go on" isn't an entertainment industry rallying cry so much as it is an understanding of sunk production costs and content distribution economics. The Netflix show, House of Cards, has decided to go forth with its sixth season filming this Spring without Kevin Spacey, the President, the central character, and show's former executive producer.

While the American remake of the British original show about power politics and corruption in the nation's capital has ground to a boring halt the past few seasons with an emphasis on Robin Wright's character and direction, the show with a sinister bisexual President still receives the rave reviews and Netflix audience approval. Also, season eight was prepped for filming in Baltimore with contracts and deals set in heavy penalty for early withdrawal mode. That left Netflix but to wait the appropriate number of weeks to mourn Kevin Spacey's dick grabbing passing, and find a civic rationale for going on without him:

[Netflix Chief Content Officer] Ted Sarandos said he was gratified to have reached the deal for the team of 370 people who directly work on the show and for “the 2,000 people in Baltimore” who have jobs working on “HOC.”

You see, it's all about the American blue collar jobs and the people of Charm City. Make America Great Again, a conveniently borrowed term of art, apply as needed.

Netflix's Sarandos noted that he's excited fan of the show will finally get closure. This in contrast to Spacey's victims for whom an offscreen assassination or death from fast moving The AIDS will not quite suffice. The sixth season will focus heavily on Robin Wright, much to the delight of Robin Wright who can't shoot herself enough times looking forlorn and staring into the distance. You probably would too if your husband were a vindictive closeted gay President, and far worse in his real life persona.

The soon to be released film, All the Money in the World, re-shot scenes to eliminate Kevin Spacey. Now House of Cards is slogging on without him as their star character. Spacey has to feel kind of raped at this point. Or something approaching Hammurabi's eye for an eye.