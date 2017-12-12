J Law Sexually Free Woman After All The Abuse

Jennifer Lawrence and Oprah Winfrey discussed the trials and tribulations of being a sexually oppressed celebrity. Jennifer took the opportunity to take what it means to be a victim and magnify it tenfold. Things are hard on a young woman when you’re attractive, rich, famous, and most of the world knows what you look like without clothes. Mother! underperformed as expected and now J Law who isn’t used to losing needs an excuse for the failure. And abuse just happens to be the perfect excuse. She refuses to place blame on having Darren Aronofsky’s saggy sack in her mouth in-between takes as the reason for the film’s failure. No. This is everyone else’s fault for eye assaulting her private pictures made public. Unfortunately for Lawrence the prisons aren’t big enough to house an entire population for their “sex crimes.” But she’s back to feeling sexy now that she decided to be apart of the Red Sparrow movie. A thriller about secret agent ballerinas beating up men and looking amazing while doing it. Empowering.

In September, Lawrence suffered the first misstep of her career when mother! received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. “I didn’t know that’s what I was doing. I don’t know how to look up these things,” she said. “I started twittering ‘mother!‘ ’cause I didn’t know how else to get news, and that was really bad.” Lawrence told Winfrey she chooses her film roles based on “chemistry” alone. “It’s like meeting a boyfriend. Red Sparrow was sexual, and I haven’t done anything sexy or sexual,” she said of the upcoming thriller. “I’ve been afraid of that since 2014, when I got my pictures hacked. I just thought, ‘I’ll never do that again. I’ll never share that part of myself ever since it got shared against my will.’ And then when I said yes to Red Sparrow, I felt I was taking something back.” Having her personal photos exploited was traumatic, and Lawrence is still recovering. “I would much prefer my whole house to have been invaded. That’s what’s so scary about electronic [things],” she said. “I have such fear with my phone and my computer and electronics. It’s taking somebody’s intellectual property but also my body. It was violating on a sexual level.” As Lawrence once told Vanity Fair, it was a “sex crime”—not a sex scandal. Last month, Lawrence talked about being “abused” by a female producer, whom she did not identity. She said she was forced to “do a nude lineup with about five women who were much, much thinner than me. And we all stood side by side with only paste-ons covering our privates.” As she told Winfrey, “There was a general consensus on [that] movie that I was fat, and so it wasn’t just the woman. Everybody agreed that I was fat.

Hollywood is hardball and Jen insists on classifying her experiences as abuse. She doesn’t seem to comprehend that hurt feelings doesn’t qualify as actual assault. Men don’t cry abuse when they’re cut from sports. If you don’t fit the part you can’t play professionally. End of story. The movie business harbors the same mentality. Both are big leagues that bring in big dollars. Being called too fat for a part isn’t abuse. It’s that women who wear plus sizes lack the necessary sex appeal cinema requires to sell tickets. There are a few exceptions like Rebel Wilson but she’s never the main reason to see whatever movie she’s in. Always a sideline comedic relief character. Overly meaty women aren’t marketable. But Lawrence has a glimmer of hope when it comes to change. Hollywood will have to play nice now or people will tell.

