Jada Pinkett-Smith Super Annoying, But Right This Time

Jada Pinkett Smith can't help but sound super irritating. She speaks like a college freshman lesbian who suddenly uncovered racism in America. Only part of that description is accurate.

The actress took to Twitter to express her dismay that her summer R-rated comedy Girls Trip was skipped over by the Golden Globes nominations, in addition to film co-star Tiffany Haddish's noteworthy performance. Haddish is getting comprehensive promo push from inside the industry, leading her to get a bunch of critical citations for Girls Trip, but zilch from the Globes.

Smith claims she can live with the fact they chose not to nominate the film or actress, but detests the fact it was nearly impossible to get any Hollywood Foreign Press Association voting members to screen the film.

“This isn’t about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system. And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply… racism.”

Smith's declaration not to simplify the matter as racism was almost immediately followed by blaming racism. For Girls Trip, The Bick Sick, and Get Out being snubbed or misrepresented by the Gloves:

"Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board. The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy… illuminates the depths of the sunken place… for real.”

If you can wade through the politically-reflexive verbiage, Smith makes a decent point. Or maybe she doesn't, but she's close. The Oscars and the Globes unfairly detest comedic films or action films, or anything considered "popular". Like a music snob discussing his favorite bands. Nobody's leaning into Taylor Swift, despite the fact she's officially twenty-seven times more popular than the band you won't shut up about traveling to see in Indio.

Critics consider themselves elite among the cinema industry and act accordingly. They're never going to tell you Thor or Star Wars was their favorite movie of the year. It probably wasn't, but hypothetically speaking. A gay Italian Riviera love story on the other hand -- Best Movie nomination guarantee. The Globes are the foreign press in Hollywood so they are especially pretentious. They're not nominating Girls Trip, even if it was a hit with audiences.

Moonlight, an intensely morose movie about a gay black man won Best Picture last year. That's not evidence that racism doesn't exist in this process, but it's certainly not evidence that it does. It's time to find a new note. Gay Scientology sex party photos would be a nice palette cleanser.