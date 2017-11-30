John Cena Flipped His Discounted Ford GT

Chiseled WWE star John Cena flipped his sweet sponsorship ride and Ford is taking him to court. Like most automakers, Ford produces a limited line of ridiculously expensive supercars to exhibit at trade shows, feature in auto magazines, and to hand out to celebrities at a discount in exchange for gratis promotion. Meanwhile, everybody else is getting the Focus.

The Ford GT is essentially a race car that is technically street legal. The car for guys who have half a million to spend on a car that drives Indy fast, but which you can never properly get above 30 mph in any cosmopolitan area. So, mostly for show. Also, Middle Eastern super rich assholes.

Ford gifted one at some level of discount to Cena whose obligations included this pitch video featured on the Bella Twins YouTube channel and an agreement to keep the car for at least two years as an unofficial brand ambassador. You know, maybe make sure it gets into the frame on your idiotic reality shows. Maybe drive it to to the Tampa Applebee's when you're out for the 2/$20 meal deal with whichever Bella Twin you knocked up.

Cena took possession of his GT and promptly did what any half-intelligent person would do with the opportunity to unload a supercar at a sizable profit, he flipped it to a new owner. Ford sued, claiming Cena was chosen out of thousand of possible lucky golden ticket winners to receive the discounted-purchased option for the GT and fucked them over:

"Mr. Cena has unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle, and Ford has suffered additional damages and losses, including, but not limited to, loss of brand value, ambassador activity, and customer goodwill due to the improper sale."

Cena responded that he sold the Ford GT to raise cash to pay the bills. Which isn't actually a legal defense so much as reach for a guy who's the highest paid wrestler in the business. They don't make NBA money, but Cena's estimated to take in eight to ten million a year. And he's clearly getting his expensive rich guy toys at deep discount.

Ford wants Cena to hand over the profit he made from selling the GT and some other unspecified damages to remind other shitbirds in the future that if you sign a deal with precisely two obligations, written in plain English, and 12-point font, you need to live up to both.