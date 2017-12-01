Justin Bieber Bodyguard Busted On DUI

The first rule of driving drunk is don’t do it. The next rule if you’re into taking risks is don’t crash into cops. But Justin Beiber’s bodyguard, Michael Arana, is someone that is not to be outdone. Mr. Arana held the top score of two for two with dumb ideas recently. Not only did he rear end a police cruiser he also attempted to leave the scene of the accident. This is beyond bad luck. His mugshot lacks any traces of an “accidental fall” while arrested which says a lot about the restraint of the arresting department. Typically there’s a complimentary on-site automatic ass whooping in store when a fellow officer has to be airlifted from a scene.

Michael Arana, 32, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 7:35 a.m. Thursday. He faces charges of DUI, DUI causing property damage or injury and leaving the scene of an accident. The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at Kendall Drive and Southwest 152nd Avenue. According to a police report, a Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding when it rear-ended the officers' cruiser. The SUV continued to drive away after the crash.Police soon caught up with the SUV a few blocks away and initiated a traffic stop. According to the report, Arana had glassy eyes, blood on his lips and smelled of alcohol. When asked if he had been drinking, Arana answered, "Yes, sir."Police said Arana refused to provide a blood sample.Police said both officers were taken to a hospital but have since been released. Local 10 News reporter Erica Rakow said a field training officer who was in the passenger seat had to be airlifted. A rookie officer was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

If we’re looking at the cup half full there’s a chance he’ll keep his job. Justin is really into Jesus now so I believe forgive and forget falls under the decision making process regarding whether or not to proceed with continuing to actively employ Michael. Technically he was security and not Justin’s driver. And way worse stories than crashing into cops have come out of Florida. You’re pretty much prone to do dumb things when you’re from there so this is forgivable.

Photo Credit: Getty Images