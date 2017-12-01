Kate Winslet Believes Woody Allen’s Is Really A Woman

According to Kate Winslet, Woody Allen may be in possession of a fallopian tube or two inside. The duo’s Wonder Wheel movie isn’t doing too well with critics so she really doesn’t have much to lose when defending Woody. If you haven’t formulated your own opinion by now about Allen after he cradle robbed his significant other’s step child and put on a cape for Weinstein then maybe you can listen to Winslet before signing off.

Kate Winslet is praising Woody Allen’s feminine side. “I think on some level Woody is a woman,” the actress, who stars in the controversial director’s new film Wonder Wheel, recently told the Sydney Morning Herald. Winslet has garnered heat for her defense of the director, who has a history of sexual misconduct allegations. In 2014, Dylan Farrow – who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow – publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. Asked whether the allegations against Allen played a factor in her decision to take the part, Winslet previously toldVariety, “Um. It’s just a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today.” The actress also received some backlash when she briefly defended working with the director in an interview for the New York Times. In it, she said she ultimately decided to take the role after realizing that she didn’t “know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false.” Asked about the criticism she faced on social media for the interview, Winslet said, “I don’t read how people respond to things. We’re always as actors going to say the wrong thing. I think it’s better to respectfully step away from the discussion.” Wonder Wheel is in theaters now.

Interesting that Kate would like to comment about Woody being in touch with his woman side but won’t discuss her feelings on him allegedly touching women without consent. Why pretend to want to have a discussion when you’re only offering your two cents and then leaving the conversation. It’s very one sided but she has to do something to get people to see her new movie. And if that means sticking up for the man who wrote the script so be it. If an actress is aware that she can’t please everyone then she should opt in to stay quiet all together. But if you have to say something in order to save yourself at the box office make sure the only people you upset are the ones who weren’t going to see the movie already.

