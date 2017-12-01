Katharine McPhee Kicked Out After Wedding Crash

Katharine McPhee was recently reminded that she is in fact not Katy Perry. Showing up uninvited to a wedding got her tossed out. And nothing burns more than when a person of pedestrian caliber kicks a “star” out of their personal celebration. If no one knows you and your name isn’t on the list expect to be treated like every other freeloader. McPhee didn’t do too well with the rejection, calling some woman she never met before a loser on her wedding day for not letting her in. You have to feel like you’re under or on the same level of someone if you’re genuinely offended by their actions. My only advice to McPhee is to become a better person and better celebrity and then maybe, just maybe, you can crash random weddings in Mexico.

TV star Katharine McPhee — who’s reportedly dating pop composer David Foster — accidentally crashed a weekend wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and was kicked out by the bride. McPhee was with a close pal, producer Hilary Shor — whose credits include “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” and “Children of Men.” Shor posted their snarky commentary about the incident in a series of publicly available Instagram stories on her feed, calling the poor bride who denied them entry to her nuptials a “loser.” One video seen by Page Six and captioned “Bride Bitch” shows McPhee in her room snottily noting, “What bride does her own wedding security? If you’re doing your own security, you have a problem.” A second clip’s titled “dead bride #rude bride,” and a third’s called “loser bride bouncer” — in which Shor quips to McPhee off-camera, “She could have had a Page Six, New York Post [article] of us coming and dancing the night away . . . By the way, I was ready to rock ’n’ roll.” Shor also posted captions of their wedding crash fail: “That bride voted for Trump I can feel it,” and “Rise above the rude bride. She should be so lucky to dance with me, I got moves.”

Rejection can be pretty rough when you’re used to always getting your way. But when your star status is as easily forgettable as McPhee’s you have to leave the see you next Tuesday behavior at home. Diva attitude isn’t reserved for D-list celebrities willing to do anything for attention and publicity. There should be a law stating that if you look bangable in a bikini, which she does, you shouldn’t be allowed to say more than six words in one sitting. Because being bitter never looked good on anyone.