Lena Dunham: And I Helped!

Lena Dunham is the equivalent of that little attention whore in the Shake 'n Bake commercial swooping in at the last minute to take credit for something gross in the new piece from the New York Times. The spokesperson for straight women, straight men, gay women, gay men, black people, Latinos, anyone under thirty-five, anyone over thirty-five, birds, bees, frogs, oranges, and staplers, but not rape victims, claims to have warned Clinton's campaign peeps of Weinstein's reputation as the double-stuffed Don Juan of Hollywood hotel rooms. He was a supporter of Clinton and frequented her campaign events. Dunham states that in 2016 she approached the campaign's communications director Kristina Schake with:

I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point. I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.

In light of this news, revealed in the NYT piece, a spokesperson for a spokesperson for a spokesperson of Clinton's spokesperson's spokesperson, Nick Merrill, defended his team against Dunham with:

We were shocked when we learned what he’d done. It’s despicable behavior, and the women that have come forward have shown enormous courage. As to claims about a warning, that’s something staff wouldn’t forget. Only she can answer why she would tell them instead of those who could stop him.

The prevalence of shaming victims and victim shaming and defender shaming and what the hell else has all but eclipsed assailant shaming, which is pretty damn ironic considering at the end of the day, all people want is to not get sexually molested. Up until this point, Dunham's association with the explosive sexual assault claims in Hollywood has been that of the victim shamer, and while, sure, congrats Dunham, you get a gold star for making yourself heard in the eleventh hour, it's like, who gives a fuck. It's actually like if the little slut in the commercial showed up twenty minutes after the food was cooked and congratulated herself for a job well done. After she had already victim shamed the chicken. And finger blasted her sister. Yeah, Dunham's reputation is fucked.

Photo Credit: Instagram, Getty Images