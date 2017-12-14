Louis C.K. Buys Back Failure

Louis C.K. is buying back his failed film that never saw a release for $5 million. Proof that Louie believes one day fans will be able to look past his sexual harassment escapades and purchase a ticket to see a almost legal and barley clothed Chloë Grace Moretz. For the rest of us that enjoy Louie’s contributions that aren’t aroused by the allure of the underaged there’s some comedy and critiques of modern feminism in the film. Last night I joined the small but growing population of people who have seen I Love You Daddy. The movie felt like an extended crossover episode of Louie and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia with some sleaze to keep viewers focused until it finished.

Louis CK is reportedly buying back the rights to his film I Love You, Daddy. Distributor The Orchard had initially bought the worldwide rights to the movie for $5 million after it impressed at the Toronto Film Festival, but it dropped the release after CK faced a number of allegations of sexual misconduct. A deal is being hammered out that will see all rights returned to the comedian, The Hollywood Reporter says. It adds that the distributor, which is wholly owned by Sony, won’t have to pick up the tab for its marketing campaign, which apparently included sending out 12,000 For Your Consideration screeners ahead of awards season.

With cinema we are at a point where either we’ve seen it already or have seen something like it. So when something sort of new comes along we shouldn’t shoot it down just because the writer is chronic public masturbator. Separate the art from the artist. Everyone that Louie did his best offline Chatroulette impression in front of was an of-age adult. Consent is a just a silly social construct to suppress overly sexually expressive men. Rumor is he even asked before whipping it out. Give C.K. some credit, that’s still being a gentleman even by perv standards.

See a little of what made the movie so damn controversial in the first place below.

