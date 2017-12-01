Mandy Moore Doesn’t Believe In Scales, Lands Fitness Mag Cover

Mandy Moore wasn’t asked by anyone to explain her weight but she wants the public to know that she doesn’t do scales. Scales are oppressive instruments invented by the patriarchy to keep women’s overall weight in check and she just wants to feel good. Her current attitude on body positivity comes from a time in life where it’s common for only everyone breathing to feel awkward about their body, adolescence. For some reason she feels like she’s a special case and her story needed to be told. Congratulations, your BMI is that of a proportionate human being and not in any way similar to a hippo. I’m not sure whats worse, fat women claiming they love their unhealthy state of existence or in-shape women trying to explain why water is wet. That’s great that you love to fit normal sized clothes instead of binging on Ben & Jerry’s but can you keep it to yourself?

When it comes to her body, Mandy Moore doesn’t care about a set of numbers on a scale. In the January/February 2018 issue of SHAPE magazine, the 33-year-old This is Us star revealed that even though staying in shape is important to her, it’s not something she drives herself crazy over. “There’s no real endgame for me with fitness,” she said. “I’ve always been the girl who goes by how my clothes fit. I don’t weigh myself — I just like to feel good in my body.” And when it comes to diets, Moore added that she doesn’t like to deprive herself. “I eat well to feel good, not to look good,”

Maybe Moore can fill out an application for fitness instructor since she just figured out fitness doesn’t have an endgame. Exercise and properly proportioned eating is only a key element to healthy human behavior, anyone of average weight as well as average intelligence understands that.

Photo Credit: Shape Magazine