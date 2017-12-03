MSNBC Host Hung Out on Homophobic Slurs

Here's something to think about. When nobody is looking, preferably before you're a public figure, and definitely before the past six weeks, erase all of your archived online content. People deep searching your past for any reckless comments or slurs won't bother with hardcopy or trips to the library, but they will Google search the shit out of you. Since you can't fully ever delete old content, you might be better off never writing anything controversial in the first place. Note to everybody moving forward, skip anything less than pleasant and positive. Read the novel 1984 as a practical instruction manual.

MSNBC weekend host and Twitter-one-million-follower commentator, Joy Reid, had somebody find embarrassing shit in her background. You'd expect maybe a distinctly Christian Conservative to have some homophobic slurs in their previously published work. A strict reading of Leviticus is worse than anything you'd ever hear on the campaign trail. You wouldn't necessarily expect a black female anchor for MSNBC to be dropping gay bombs. Though black Americans are both stereotypically and actually the most homophobic demographic in the nation. Hence, the skyrocketing down low AIDS rates.

Ten years ago Reid was a Florida political news blogger and took particular note of then Governor Charlie Crist for being a closeted gay dude on his second beard wife. She routinely referred to him as "Miss Charlie" in her articles, hashtagged him as "gay politician" and insisted his marriages were shams designed to get him ahead in GOP politics. Almost all of which is likely entirely true, but you're not supposed to write it as a journalist without evidence nor are you supposed to even think it as a progressive liberal.

“I can just see poor Charlie on the honeymoon, ogling the male waiters and thinking to himself, ‘God, do I actually have to see her naked…?’”

Kind of funny. But if Limbaugh said the same thing you would write outraged riot act shorts. You have to do better than obvious hypocrite.

Reid insisted her motivation for the gay slurs was Crist's disingenuous coverup of his sexuality and the manner in which Republicans are often two-faced on the subject. Though in 2017, if you want to keep working, try apologizing profusely:

“This note is my apology to all who are disappointed by the content of blogs I wrote a decade ago, for which my choice of words and tone have legitimately been criticized. As a writer, I pride myself on a facility with language — an economy of words or at least some wisdom in the selection. However, that clearly has not always been the case.”

So, I'm usually amazing, but this one time I effed up, and now I must apologize even though, let's be honest, I'm largely amazing. I think Harvey Weinstein felt more culpability in his heart for being super fat and laying on women.

We take into account that all virtue warriors and moral high-grounders are invariably over-correcting for their own sins and weakness. What's new is the deep diving into old quotes and work to hang people under the modern witch hunt. If self-directed investigators dig through your entire past and the best they can find are some cliche jokes about Charlie Crist being a closeted gay man, you're pretty damn clean. This didn't use to be town square assembly worthy.