Open Post: August Ames Dead Pornstar Homophobe Or Dead Pornstar Feminist?

August Ames is a pornstar who was alive up until yesterday - when she reportedly hung herself after getting into a Twitter brawl over her comments construed as either homophobic or #MeToo-worthy empowering depending on which side you dress on. The impetus for the twenty-three-year-old's suicide is mostly being pinned on the backlash against a tweet, and not on that fact that she's a pornstar open about her battle with bipolar depression and multiple personality disorder. Nothing says Stable Mable like getting forty-five plastic surgery procedures in between being fucked for money.

Ames basically posted that she wasn't about to have sex with a "crossover" pornstar - meaning the man in question had filmed gay porn - and some feel that her words basically translate to "Gay pornstars are garbage bags filled with AIDS:"

Whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for EroticaXNews , you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? # ladirect I do my homework for my body.

People started calling Ames a dumb homophobic slut - with gay pornstar Jaxton Wheeler even suggesting she either apologize or take a cyanide pill. The gay porn star doth protest too much? - and then other people called those people anti-woman because Ames was actually being a feminist by taking control of her body and saying "No means no." My body my choice. Doesn't anyone read Lenny Letter. Her last tweet ever, "fuck ya'll," is telling. And interestingly also her job description. Check out the proliferation of Ames' tweets below and let us know how things could have possibly gone awry for a pornstar in the comments.

Photo Credit: Instagram, Twitter