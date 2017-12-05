Rita Ora The Homewrecker

@thenotoriousmma A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:10am PST

Fast money calls for fast women. Sure the woman that you’re with now has loved and supported you throughout your journey until you’ve finally found success but does she look irresistible in a bikini? Rita Ora recently created some division between Conor McGregor and the mother of his child, Dee Devlin, when she captioned a photo featuring the Notorious MMA with the words “date night.” I wish Ora would put as much effort into stealing a career as she does when she attempts to steal successful men. The caption honestly hints more towards wanting attention than an actual affair.

Conor McGregor mingled with a lot of huge celebs at London's Fashion Awards on Monday night -- including Rita Ora, who shared photos of her and the UFC mega-star with the caption: "Date night." Rita’s post about their night didn’t go down well with some fans considering Conor has been with his childhood sweetheart Dee Devlin for nine years, with the couple welcoming their first child earlier this year.

Ora backpedaled on her attempt to bed Conor, quickly removing the Instagram date night caption after the backlash. Rita wanting to add homewrecker to her resumé doesn’t really affect her much. You can’t be publicly shamed out of being famous if you weren’t famous in the first place. The glorified Instagram model claims her caption was just a joke. Bold. But the when the woman you’re challenging is Conor’s girlfriend I’m almost certain she’s been taught a few takedown techniques just for women trying to take McGregor away. Unless Rita is interested in being placed in a straight out of Dublin chokehold by Devlin for wanting to be the other woman it would be smart for her to backoff.

photo Credit: Getty Images / Backgrid USA / Snapchat