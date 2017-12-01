Salma Hayek Forced Into Lesbianism By Weinstein

The root of the sexual harassment dispute between Harvey Weinstein and Salma Hayek starts with the 2002 biopic drama film Frida. Girl on girl is always good in my opinion but when Harvey had a hand in forcefully making it happen it loses its glamour. Salma Hayek claims Weinstein was her number one harasser and aside from allegedly coercing her into kissing girls on camera he also stated that he would kill her whenever she didn’t comply to his commands. I wouldn’t be surprised if the world’s wealthiest horny harasser was into necrophilia as well. But murder is more expensive and complex to cover up than a simple sexual harassment settlement. Salma is a spicy woman who just wanted to shed light on the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo but things turned into a nightmare on set when Harvey was always attempting to shove his burrito down her throat.

Salma Hayek is the latest to speak out about the horrors of working with Harvey Weinstein, writing, "For years, he was my monster." Though she said she initially felt "validated" when he agreed to work with her on the project, "Little did I know it would become my turn to say no," she explained. "No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly, including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn’t even involved with," she wrote. "No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman. No, no, no, no, no." Hayek went on to describe the "Machiavellian rage" she'd experience every time she said no, alleging Weinstein once told her, "I will kill you, don't think I can't."

She said he threatened to shut down production unless she "agreed to do a sex scene with another woman" with full-frontal nudity. This was the one demand she complied with, so that so many "talented" people's work wouldn't "go to waste." And for the first and last time in my career, I had a nervous breakdown," she explained. "It was not because I would be naked with another woman. It was because I would be naked with her for Harvey Weinstein."

The Frida film was nominated for six Academy Awards at the expense of Salma’s self-respect. She’s labeling her silence as a sacrifice while it almost falls more under enabling. Why wait years later when you have nothing to lose and already won awards to speak about injustice. The fear of being blackballed back into a non-elite lifestyle was obviously more terrifying than any intrusive unexpected 2 a.m. hotel visit by Harvey. If watching Weinstein wash his weiner was a side effect of success with the only other option being a Greyhound back home I can see why so many women stayed silent.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News