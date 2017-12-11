Sarah Silverman Scared Shitless By American Flag (VIDEO)

At some level, you have to give the annoying their due for admitting they're annoying. The weak for confessing their weakness. And guilty rich white people for allowing for the fact they may let emotions override their intellect routinely.

On her Hulu show that may or may not be watched by zero people not residing within five miles of our nation's coastlines, Sarah Silverman admitted that she once saw a boyfriend raise the American flag outside his house and it made her feel super weird. Which she clarified to mean, she felt outright "scared".

Silverman questioned her boyfriend like an alien might an earthling as to why they sit on round seats with holes in them, but in this case why the hell he hoisted the Stars and Stripes outside his home. Her boyfriend explained he loved America. Silverman ratcheted up from scared to "shaken". Her words.

It'd be easier to laugh at overwrought histrionics, if this weren't the very real and common response of many content makers, tastemakers, lawmakers, and wealthy influential people in this nation. Not so much that a guy in his 20's or 30's might be raising the flag outside his house. That seems relatively uncommon in this day and age across wide swaths of the country. But the fact that you'd become catatonic at the sight of somebody doing so. As if you've found him in the basement bagging little dead boy parts.

Silverman recalls immediately contacting her Rabbi sister who assured Sarah that she was responding quite naturally to a flag raising because it invoked all kinds of nationalism imagery, which invokes Naziism. Silverman's reasonable middle ground was to accept that the American flag and parades and patriotic slogans comfort some people while it rationally "scares" and "shakes" others. She compared it to how white people are reassured by the sight of a cop while black people feel fear. Which would make sense if American flags occasionally shot female Jewish comedians during late night traffic stops.

Silverman went on to blame Trump for a bunch of stuff because it's in her Hulu contract and 99% of her audience eats it up. Also, she believes sincerely Trump's giving white supremacist seminars in the Mar-a-Lago backup ballroom.

If you're thrown for a loop upon discovering that the guy you let tongue your privates the night before and think might be a great dad someday loves patriotic symbolism, you probably shouldn't have boyfriends anymore. Everybody's got traits you won't find comforting. Everybody's got skeleton's in the closet. You may find your dreamboat in a guy who sits during the National Anthem and calls Columbus Day a celebration of genocide, but imagine what he's hiding. Probably more than the fact he raises the flag in the morning.