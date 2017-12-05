Scarlett Johansson Dealing Well With Wife Demotion To Baby Momma

The trio hit the stores in New York City Sunday and then took Rose to see the Disney flick “Coco.” It didn’t stop there … they went to dinner at Via Quadronno … a cool Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side.
Scarlett and Romain’s divorce was final in September and she’s currently dating Colin Jost, but clearly co-parenting is a priority for both of them.
Johansson is a serial heart breaker and someone who doesn’t appreciate being tied down too long. Why anyone would willingly want to be in a relationship with her is beyond me. But when your claim to fame is writing skits for SNL celebrity sloppy seconds are a blessing and any scraps like Scarlett are cherished. I just hope Colin isn’t someone that gets jealous about his current lover hanging out with her old hubby. Because what can go wrong with unsupervised cordial co-parenting?