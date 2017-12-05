Scarlett Johansson Dealing Well With Wife Demotion To Baby Momma

December 5, 2017 | celebrity | Elliot Wolf | 0 Comments

Scarlett Johansson is always teetering on the edge of permanently being old news. If it weren’t for her eccentric romantic antics she would be banished to the realm of no one cares never to return again. But she’s front page news for forcing her ex husband Romain Dauriac to spend quality fake family time after she initially asked for sole custody. Co-parenting has to be confusing for her daughter with a minimum of three part-time dads that the public is aware of, Romain, Bobby Flay, and Colin Jost. The men are always “just friends” until the friendship mysteriously stops having benefits and starts having boundaries after the guy forgets to buy her baby girl a birthday gift. 

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac shelved whatever differences they have and took their 3-year-old daughter, Rose, on an XMAS shopping spree.

The trio hit the stores in New York City Sunday and then took Rose to see the Disney flick “Coco.” It didn’t stop there … they went to dinner at Via Quadronno … a cool Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side.

Scarlett and Romain’s divorce was final in September and she’s currently dating Colin Jost, but clearly co-parenting is a priority for both of them.

Rumors of Scarlett’s romance with Colin first emerged following the season finale to SNL earlier this year. 

Since then, the duo have been seen on a series of dates around New York City, although they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship in public. 

However Scarlett has admitted to being skeptical about the concept of monogamy. 

The Ghost In The Shell star explained: ‘I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person.’

Johansson is a serial heart breaker and someone who doesn’t appreciate being tied down too long. Why anyone would willingly want to be in a relationship with her is beyond me. But when your claim to fame is writing skits for SNL celebrity sloppy seconds are a blessing and any scraps like Scarlett are cherished. I just hope Colin isn’t someone that gets jealous about his current lover hanging out with her old hubby. Because what can go wrong with unsupervised cordial co-parenting? 

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News
8

Tags: scarlett johansson

Loading...

Advertisement


Related Post

Shayna Taylor Seacrest Stink and Crap Around the Web

Salma Hayek Slams Trump For Fecal Matter Nation Allegations

McDonald’s Celebrates International Women’s Day, Really Gets Women

Katy Perry Has A “Disgusting” Talent

Terry Crews Setting Great Example For Sexual Assault Accusers

Advertisement


Advertisement