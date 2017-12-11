Simon Cowell Is Not A Nice Or Neighborly Man

Simon Cowell is an easy man to dislike. Especially when you live next to him. But blatant disregard of parking rules is the icing on the cake when it comes to hating Cowell. His London neighbor decided that he would enforce the law with a golf club. The off hours unofficial meter maid made such a scene that the police had to be called. His neighbor believes in his heart that Simon is celebrity scum allowed to get away with egregious offenses just because he’s been on the telly. No cars were smashed and Cowell was too coward to come outside for confrontation until cops arrived.

Instances like these are exactly why I don’t deal with neighbors. I rather not have any relationship exist with the people next door than to have a sour one last until someone moves. And that could be never. I don’t believe it’s major offenses that lead to murder but instead minor ones accumulating over time. Snowballing into a rage yet to be released and that’s exactly what happened here. I doubt someone is so petty to complain about someone else’s car being parked where it shouldn’t if it was the first time. But maybe this was the twelfth time this week that sent Simon’s neighbor into a rage where he was ready to damage property as well as Cowell’s face if he had stepped outside.

