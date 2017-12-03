SNL Thinks Sexual Harassment Is A Joke

The spiel spewed by SNL categorized as comedy will never cease as long as they continue to cater to the easily offended. The propaganda they recently pushed completely ignored that most female celebrities suffer from cognitive dissonance. You’re not allowed to identify as a victim of sexual harassment because your sub-par suck job skills only landed you a sideline gig. When you try to get ahead by giving head you have to accept the possibility of a seedy outcome. Just don’t let it dry before leaving the directors office or everyone will know how you scored lead role. But SNL believes women should just be bitter because they were born with a vagina. First world feminist narratives squeezed into a 3 minute music video skit called Welcome To Hell. There are women in other places that the law just started allowing them drive a vehicle. They can’t afford to suffer the same level of oppression because no one can really make lewd comments when a burqa is covering up your cup size. Problem solved.

Men, welcome to women's hell. They've been living in it for a longtime. In a mock bubblegum pop music video that aired on NBC's SNL on Saturday, cast members Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant and show host Saoirse Ronan wear bright Barbie-like outfits and feign shock about the ongoing sexual harassment allegations involving many powerful and rich men in Hollywood, the news business and politics. Melissa Villaseñorand Leslie Jones join in too.

According to SNL the list of things ruined for women is parking, walking, Uber, ponytails, bathrobes, nighttime, drinking, hotels, and vans. It’s like the human race outsmarted evolution and created an unprecedented world of stupidity that Darwinism would have weeded out a while ago. But here we are in 2017 tuning our TVs in to watch what women do best, complain about everything and attempt to be funny while doing it.

