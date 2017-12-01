Sofia Richie Is Scott Disick’s Sugar Momma

Scott Disick is deep in the rabbit hole of gender equality. So deep that he might have actually reversed roles and redefined the definition of a sugar momma. Normally when a woman is paying a man’s bills it’s because she’s unattractive, old, overweight, socially awkward, or has an undying fetish for barely legal boys that just became men. But allegedly a 34-year-old Scott has a 19-year-old Sofia Richie picking up every tab from dinner to his utilities. Typically it’s the younger person with less experience and less money trading sex for life lessons and cash but Scott is a man who likes to have his cake and eat it too. Sofia’s bank account will just have to suffer until she’s smart enough to call it quits with crazy.

Scott Disick has been having some pretty severe financial problems, according to a source close to him. It seems that his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is currently funding him as she’s been paying most of his bills. He relies on Sofia, and she has been paying all his utility bills and his lavish meals in Los Angeles. Radar Online is the online publication that reported the fact that when Scott and Sofia are dining in Hollywood the times that he pays are really rare. We found out that Sofia pays for the food almost everytime. But wait, because there’s more. Scott’s monthly bills are extraordinarily costly, but it seems that Sofia is the one swiping her credit card from left to right for those as well.

It’s one thing to go dutch on a bill with the woman you’re banging, or have her pick up the tab occasionally but having her pay the electricity without actually living together is something completely different. To each their own. Sofia is basically the first of her kind, a celebrity female pay pig. Scott is draining her funds from her all while draining himself into her. If they’re still claiming to be friends he managed to work out an excellent benefits package.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News