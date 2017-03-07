Someone Ran Away With Mayweather’s Jewels

The good news is Floyd Mayweather just received 3 million dollars to get pampered in China. The bad news is he’ll have to use that money to replace some of the stuff that was stolen from his mansion in Beverly Hills. The concept that wealthy individuals are still subject to random home invasions is something I can’t grasp mentally. From a common sense standpoint why are so many wealthy celebrities concentrated in one area? You’re making things easy even for rookie crooks. And when you’re making millions of dollars wouldn’t it make sense to hire someone to house sit. Seriously robbery shouldn’t be an option on the table when you have enough money to pay people to like you.

Floyd Mayweather's Beverly Hills Mansion got hit in a high stakes burglary ... TMZ Sportshas learned. The jacking was discovered Tuesday afternoon when someone on Floyd's team found a broken window at the $26 million crib. According to law enforcement ... the staffer found a bunch of stuff was missing, including luggage, sunglasses and other accessories. That might not sound like much, but this is "Money" Mayweather's place. We're told the minimum value of the stolen property is at least $10k, and likely more than that. They're still taking inventory. These L.A.-area burglaries are an epidemic now with Jason Derulo, Yasiel Puig, Mariah Carey, Alanis Morissette, Demi Lovato, Drake, Nicki Minaj all getting hit ... to name just a few.

Owning a state-of-the-art alarm system doesn’t guarantee great results if you’re too stupid to turn it on. But what did you expect from someone who can’t properly read the language he’s spoken since birth. I believe this is karma because Floyd is guilty of home invasion as well. He entered the home of many Americans May 2nd, 2015 and robbed them of $89.99-$99.99 a piece with the help of Pay-Per-View. The universe works in mysterious ways.

