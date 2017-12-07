Taylor Swift Wrote A Vogue Poem

Taylor Swift Inc. wrote a poem, or in her case as a singer, a song, for her hyped-to-death Vogue spread, and if you're one of those Taylor h8ers out there who assumes it's going to sound like a Tumblr post from a sad girl about to kill for Slender Man, you would be correct. In spite of just yesterday standing bravely on the cover of Time's rape issue and taking a super sincere larger interest in people besides herself, but not really, Swift is back in her Lisa Frank diary, recounting with the flourish of her glitter pen the time she fell for someone but then remembered that she has shitty instincts and then reminded herself not to get jaded and still go for moonlight swims. These could have easily been reject lyrics from her 2006 debut album and if I were Vogue I'd ask for my money back. The title is The Trick To Holding On. Alternate title: The Trick To Hoing.

Let go of the ones who hurt you

Let go of the ones you outgrow

Let go of the words they hurl your way

as you’re walking out the door

The only thing cut and dry

In this hedge-maze life

Is the fact that their words will cut

but your tears will dry They don’t tell you this when you are young

You can’t hold on to everything

Can’t show up for everyone

You pick your poison

Or your cure

Phone numbers you know by heart

And the ones you don’t answer any more Hold on to the faint recognition in

the eye of a stranger

As it catches you in its lustrous net

How quickly we become intertwined

How wonderful it is to forget

All the times your intuition failed you

But it hasn’t killed you yet

Hold on to childlike whims and moonlight

swims and your blazing self-respect And if you drive the roads of this town

Ones you’ve gone down so many times before

Flashback to all the times

Life nearly ran you off the road

But tonight your hand is steady

Suddenly you’ll know

The trick to holding on

Was all that letting go

It's kind of like Garth Brooks' "Some of God's greatest gifts are unanswered prayers" but with more vehicle and stupider. Or maybe it's about being grabbed by a DJ. Or her dad. I don't fucking know, but I do know that I'm pissed at myself for not letting go of this poem before I read it.

Photo Credit: Mr. Skin