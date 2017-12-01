The Beckhams Drank Expensive Wine

Outside of a brief, but memorable, lip-synching stint fifteen plus years ago, Victoria Beckham is widely known for precisely three things: appearing perpetually put off, spending tons of cash, and being married to David Beckham. Victoria Beckham combined all three in a Tweet and drew the ire of social media. As if they expected more from the woman. Let Manny be Manny.

Beckham posted photos of herself and her self-identified cis gendered husband sharing a bottle of Screaming Eagle wine. If you're not familiar with expensive wines because you're not a dick, apparently this bottle sets you back several thousand dollars. The Beckhams were celebrating their oldest son's return to London after banging Chloe Moretz in New York. Seems worth cracking a bottle. Your son railing an outspoken young Hollywood feminist.

This is where the Yuletide log brains of Twitter flew into a frenzy about wasting money on wine when so many people are in need this Christmas. Because apparently fancy Merlots are the leading cause of homelessness. It's that or crack and mental illness, hard to remember. Here are some feeble minded examples:

"Victoria Beckham, why give her anymore publicity. Spending 2500 [pounds] on 1 bottle of wine. Shame her into making a charitable contribution of same amount" "It’s shameful, give the amount to Crisis at Christmas it would buy numerous dinners for the homeless." "£2.500 for a bottle of wine @victoriabeckham shameful indulgence with so much poverty and homelessness in the world. And posting a photo of it is so wrong." "Makes me so mad... and sad."

Shaming seems to be prevalent among the judging class. The word alone implies you have some standing to make such moral judgements. Also that you almost certainly don't understand the economics of luxury goods sales and how many people they cause to be employed, so, not homeless. Feeling sad never used to be a superpower.

People generally dislike the Beckhams or they wouldn't give a shit. Doubtful these same Brits give a spit when the Queen ruins a twenty-grand porcelain masterpiece dropping a Yorkshire pudding deuce in the loo. Conspicuous consumption is an easy target for people you never cared for in the first place. You certainly don't bring it up when you're one well-to-do friend buys you a sweet gift. Quite the perfect hypocrisy lever.

The Beckhams are likely completely miserable people to be around. The leaked emails from David desperate to get a royal title show their scheming and duplicity in contrast to their bogus public persona. That doesn't mean they don't get to waste their money on any crap they choose. In all likelihood, they obligatorily donate to charitable causes in an amount equal to one-hundred times any of their Twitter detractors. "Fuck the rich!" isn't a cool slogan in the Western world after you turn twenty-something. By then you're supposed to want to be one.