The NFL In More Trouble

The worse part about working for large corporations is being held accountable even after you clock out for the day. Escorts aren’t illegal and neither is porn but for some reason the public likes to shame men who like to have a good time. Vice president and executive editor of NFL Media David Eaton just made his appearance on the jumbotron for what most boardrooms in America would consider bad behavior. He used his Twitter account to chat up curvy attractive women. How that falls under a fireable offense is beyond me. All I saw was a man having friendly conversations with women who happened to be sex workers, but I’m not some stiff in a suit so I can see how someone else may have seen this differently.

Like so many other work places in America right now, the NFL Network is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal. Earlier this week, the network suspended Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, and Heath Evans after a former wardrobe stylist at the network made a litany of accusations in a wrongful termination lawsuit. Warren Sapp was named too, but he was fired by the network in 2015 after soliciting a prostitute. It's the kind of thing that will make all the other employees at a company sit up straight and make sure they're on their best behavior. Or, in the case of David Eaton, vice president and executive editor for NFL Media, it was a good reminder to scrub all of his pervy tweets from the internet. Eaton deleted tweets that included replies to porn stars, escorts and general accounts about sex work.

There needs to be a march for men. Why can women strip at Slut Walks while guys have to hide their internet history. There’s no equality. Eaton ultimately ended up deleting his account to avoid embarrassment. I would have done the same if I had to decide between a massive annual income or freely conversing with concubines. Maybe when the NFL finally caves from declining viewership and multiple CTE lawsuits David can once again be a free man to tweet whoever he wishes.

Photo Credit: FOX / NFL