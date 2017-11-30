The Simpsons Losing Apu Character To Social Justice

Too many people have too much time on their hands. Nitpicking at everything in the past and incessantly searching for something to be offended by. The Simpsons have been on since 1989 and around the time of the 29th season some easily offended edge lord by the name of Hari Kondabolu decides to make a documentary accusing the character Apu as a racist stereotype? Who isn’t a victim in 2017? This was in no way reaching for content by a comedian no one has ever heard of. We have to be better as a people than to scream that’s racist just to get attention. There’s also some irony in interviewing Kal Penn who primarily played a stereotype in Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle but let’s just ignore that too.

Hank Azaria is breaking huge 'Simpsons' news -- Apu, one of the characters he voices, could be going away on the heels of a documentary accusing the hit show of racism.



We got Azaria at LAX and asked him about "The Problem with Apu." Up until now Hank hasn't reacted, but he told us he and producers are taking the criticism seriously.



If you haven't seen it, comedian Hari Kondabolu takes a hard look at Apu -- the Indian owner of the Kwik-E-Mart -- and says the character exploits stereotypes of Indian immigrants. Hank offered a heartfelt apology to anyone who's been offended.



So, will Apu vanish from Springfield? Based on what Hank told us ... seems like a possibility to us.

I’m trying to figure out what Hari is most upset about. Maybe it’s because Apu isn’t voiced by an Indian actor. Maybe it’s because his PC laced jokes aren’t paying the bills. Stand up comedy died when everyone started to complain. You have to walk on eggshells to tell jokes now. Stand up comedy has been reduced to nothing more than a politically correct paid pow wow to talk about the injustices of society. But with the amount of social justice circle jerking going on this documentary will probably score at least 92 percent on rotten tomatoes.

Photo Credit: The Simpsons / FOX