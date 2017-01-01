Weekend TV Tits Roundup

Oh you wanted a twist? Starting right now we're going to cover weekend television tits and asses - which we're practically drowning in considering the fact that comedies and dark dramas alike know how to turn a bitch out. You'll have to head HERE to see the actual pics since we're a super legit site.

Shameless brings hard nips from tastefully tatted and not at all trashy looking Levy Tran, Outlander brings blood-soaked boy tits from Lotte Verbeek, the new Netflix thriller Dark is all about pretty dec old woman boobs, Easy season two delivers in a substantial way - although possibly not as substantial as last year's Malin Åkerman threeway - and finally, the full frontal girl from Gomorrah looks like Bella Hadid in human form. Right? See all these scenes and more on the TV Nudity Report.