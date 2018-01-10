Bam Margera Still A Jackass, DUI And Rehab

Bam Margera is just a guy you can’t expect much from. He capitalized and made a career from the glorification of degeneracy. There are only so many times you can fly a kite attached to your ass with anal beads before you realize you’ve made a few wrong turns in life. With enablers like Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O as his best friends, Bam only getting a DUI is getting off pretty light. Everyone expected much worse from a man like him at his age. After being booked for being blitzed behind the wheel in California his mother was able to convince him to seek help at a rehabilitation center.

Bam drove past CHP officers who were in the middle of stopping someone else, and when he slowed down, cops saw him on his phone, and told him to pull over. When the officers spoke to the “Jackass” star, we’re told they detected a strong scent of alcohol. Cops gave him a field sobriety test, and he took a Breathalyzer before they booked him for DUI.

For those aware of the incidents Bam has been involved with over the years this is by far nowhere near as embarrassing as it was being beat up by a bunch of Icelandic rappers. Who knew viking descendants would be into Hip-Hop. His status as an American citizen should have been stripped the minute a group going by the name Glacier Mafia publicly pounded him. For someone whose sole existence involved skating and performing skeevy MTV skits he wasn’t even the best at being a badass like his lifestyle choices would lead you to believe. Now he’s an alcoholic 38-year-old slowly turning into the fat father he used to slap around on Viva La Bam.