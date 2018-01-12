Beast Kardashian Attacks Flash Mob (VIDEO)

That was a close call. New footage that some lucky person sold to Backgrid for too much money shows Beast Kardashian in her natural habitat, where she goes in for the kill to feast on a flash mob incited by Kourtney Kardashian. No fast movements people! Nobody dies in the video, but from sheer Kardashian overexposure the participants probably all killed themselves shortly afterward. And by the looks on their faces as they groove to the sick beat, they probably should.

It all started when the three ugliest Jenndashian sisters – Kim was there as well – were casually hanging out at Topanga Mall in California with their Keeping Up With The Prostitutes camera crew in tow. Kourtney had a silly trick up her sleeve, and showed off her moves alongside a flash mob that she orchestrated as a surprise for Kim. And as a way to show us that she’s still got it. Next to her sister, she actually does, because Khloé jumps in for five seconds literally looking like Jeffrey Tambor in Transparent. Or like Sweetums from The Muppets. TMZ is excited by the fact that the pregnant Khloé is wearing heels and still able to clomp around so effortlessly. They add:

…While Kourtney looks smokin’ hot nailing all the moves, it’s hard to ignore Khloe joining in the action. Impressive, mama!

Getting winded by standing for five seconds next to your flailing midget sister. Considering how low the bar is for these women, I guess that is impressive. This video is “Premium-Exclusive” and I can’t imagine is worth blowing my budget on, so if you want to see it, hit the link below. Cue National Geographic narration.

Photo Credit: Instagram