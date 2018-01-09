Bill Maher Groped Bob Saget

Bill Maher recently upset a good portion of the population of Black people that purchased HBO Go accounts with the infamous “house nigga” joke that backfired on Real Time With Bill Maher. He was able to save face with a public apology and approval from a black rapper friend that not too many people outside of hardcore Hip-Hop fans are familiar with. But the “my friend is black so the joke is okay” card was approved when swiped at the newly renovated politically correct America. But not one to learn a lesson from almost losing a show Bill is back at it again. This time for emulating the Al Franken grope photo. Bob Saget got to play the sleeping unaware female reported while Maher got himself a handful of man tit. I don’t think saying “my friend is a victim of sexual harassment and said this snap is funny” will work in this situation.

Bill Maher turned Al Franken’s controversial groping photo into his own #MeToo moment — recreating it by reaching for a sleeping Bob Saget.

He’s going to have to go full Kevin Spacey and claim homosexual tendencies to wiggle himself out if this one. Outrage armies can kill careers. Companies will cancel a show if enough subscribers cancel subscriptions. Profitable incomes are the only outcomes corporations are after. It was only a matter of time before Bill would have been replaced. HBO was already looking for a reason to cancel his contract and Maher gave them one. In this era a man must always ask before playing a game of grab boob. And consent from the grabbed party in the photo must write a statement giving consent in the caption.

These New Years Hawaii trips are getting weird – Saget, forgive me! pic.twitter.com/UgehBTmIUv — Bill Maher (@billmaher) January 4, 2018

Photo Credit: Twitter