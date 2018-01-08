Brad Pitt Bids On Highest Escort Date In Hollywood

Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke is a hot item right now and Brad Pitt is driving up her value with his $120,000 bid for a HBO Go and chill date. Certainly strange that a man considered one of the most attractive in Hollywood has to pay for time with women so there must be an ulterior motive. I wouldn’t be surprised if later on we find out Pitt asked Clarke to sign a NDA for role play involving him dressing up as a dragon and using Grey Worm as his safe word. Game of Thrones is a great show but Pitt must be really into it.

During the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization on Saturday, the 54-year-old actor pledged to pay $120,000 for the chance to watch the popular HBO series with Clarke before ultimately getting outbid.

Unfortunately Brad was outbid at $160,000. Possibly because King of The North Kit Harrington voluntarily invited himself to be third wheel to the private party. The winner of the one on one date turned sausage fest is unknown. The embarrassment of overpaying for alone time with Khaleesi only for Kit to play last minute chaperon was probably too much. If he’s wise the man who has 160K to blow on a first date will pay Harrington some cash to go kick rocks until the show’s over.

