Cher And Kaya Jones Double-Team Defend Cultural Appropriation

With selective outrage still being all the rage Cher is getting her share of shame for her aggressions against humanity and American Indians more specifically. Apparently there are no statute of limitations for being called out when it comes to allegations of cultural appropriation. So when ex-Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones claimed her ex-group members were all undercover prostitutes failed she played another victim card in her hand, the “I’m half Apache Native American” ace card. Her attention seeking attempt to be more exotic than fitting the standard profile of a Starbucks customer cost her dearly and ended up with Cher catching collateral damage shame for her Half-Breed single that released in 1973.

In 1993, People Magazine reportedthat her mother has some Cherokee blood along with Irish, English, German heritage, but her father is Armenian-American; in 2017, nobody in their right mind would take this seriously as an emblem of Native American cultures…except Trump’s new Canadian/American pop star appointee for Native American Ambassador on the National Diversity Coalition! Former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones! Surprise! Since the December 8th announcement that she will represent Native Americans on the national stage, Jones has been tagging herself as a #Halfbreed along with claims that her father is Apache Native American. When asked, she can’t name the reservation her father lived on or his tribal origins, but what she can do to represent Native American peoples is channel Cher.

Being upset on someone else’s behalf needs to come with rules. I believe the entire let’s be nicer to the Natives initiative started two Halloweens ago when wearing Indian headdresses pissed off progressives. I’m surprised that the easily upset are letting the Cleveland Indians, Washington Redskins, and Chicago Blackhawks still function as professional sports teams without any flak. Most Indians live next to Mormons on reservations in the middle of nowhere and nowhere was an actual Indian to be found that was angry over the half and half heritage alleged of either women. Cher’s random capitalizations alone in her tweets suggests she’s half idiot more than half Indian.

My mom’s not doing well.I should have put phone down after.. I Couldn’t fix everything, make everything better, Change everything.Felt frustrated, attacked from all directions,etc etc…Poor Me🙄

Thanx for kindness🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) December 23, 2017

Is it a racial slur to call yourself your own racial slur? Wouldn’t it be offensive coming from someone who’s not? Ha! Classic! Don’t tell me what I can call what I am. #HalfBreed I am you are not! So you can’t use the word unless you are. Got it good — KAYA 🇺🇸 www.KayaJones.com (@KayaJones) December 21, 2017

