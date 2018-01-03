Chrissy Teigen Takes On Pizzagate Conspiracy Accusations

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were concerned about defending their name from being mixed up in scandals involving tasty pizza, Twitter verifications, and high-profile pedophiles this past week. Liz Crokin, a tin-foil cap aficionado parading around as an investigative journalist called out the couple for their alleged involvement in the infamous child sex-trafficking ring cover up. “Pizzagate” had to have been one of the wildest reaches when it came to recent conspiracies but Crokin still believes no matter what snopes.com says. It’s the internet and personal interpretations of what is and isn’t the truth are open to everyone. Chrissy and Legend managed to get the accuser as well as a few others striped of their blue badge verifications. They’re also threatening to sue if Liz doesn’t back off.

“Thank you, Twitter, for verifying somebody who is essentially accusing me (with pictures of my daughter) of child abuse and pedophilia to their 50,000 followers,” Teigen wrote. Legend also joined in to threaten a lawsuit and warn one of the conspiracy theorists that “Y’all almost got someone killed,” referencing an incident in 2016 when a gunman who believed Pizzagate was real stormed and shot up a D.C.-area pizza restaurant.

Liz still has her panties in a bunch over old rumors. There are more interesting conspiracies to involve yourself in like Elon Musk covering up the return of the ancient Anunnaki. No Chemtrail comrade of hers really believes it was a Falcon 9 rocket launch. When did alien conspiracies become less trendy than celebrities and politicians allegedly in cahoots with kiddie canoodling. When walnut sauce was code word for pedophiliac orgies involving only persons of color the jig was up on the joke. Pizzagate wasn’t proven to have any credibility and pointing fingers after that fact will lead to a libel lawsuit in addition to losing her blue checkmark.