DJ Khaled Falling Into Weight Watchers

Here's what I know about DJ Khaled. Everybody loves him, he appears everywhere, and he's super fat. The latter is about to change as Weight Watchers hired Khaled to be the male Oprah product participant and endorser for their brand.

The stock was up nine percent merely on the announcement Khaled would be eating their tasteless chicken sealed meals. Who knows how many millions he's already pocketed.

They're naming the Weight Watchers regimen for DJ Khaled, the WW Freestyle Plan. Assume this seals the deal on the hip-hop sellout portion of the program. These urban music guys used to be tougher than hawking gluten-free mango rotini so they might someday see their cocks again without use of a mirror. Though DJ Khaled fans probably do want to see their boy live to see 45. Maybe the ends justifies the sad sack means.

What you can turn down in your 20's becomes too tantalizing to refuse when you're in your 40's, making babies, and buying Robbie Williams' former house in Mulholland Estates. Everybody's a practical Republican past a million. Even the black dudes repping Miami.