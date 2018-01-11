Ed Sheeran Obsessed With Carrying Condiments

Sometimes you just can’t completely remove the poor from a person. When frequenting establishments where the average meal costs close to $500 there is no reason to put salt, pepper, or ketchup on whatever you’re served. Just don’t tell that to Ed Sheeran as he carries a bottle Heinz at all times. Even normies know slabbing Hunt’s all over your sashimi at Nobu is a no-no but Ed’s obsession with the red substance is beyond being controlled at this point. The proof is in his Ketchup bottle tattoo so hipster it would make Gavin McInnes envious.

Ketchup-crazy Ed Sheeran has ordered aides to carry an ­emergency bottle of the sauce at all times. He has grown tired of being caught without it when dining at high-end restaurants which deem themselves too posh to serve it.

I believe the first rule in fancy eating is to leave the pleb behavior at home. Atrocities such as asking for A1 sauce at legitimate steakhouses would warrant a lifetime ban if discrimination for having bad taste wasn’t against the law. But if Beyoncé can carry hot sauce in her bag Sheeran should be allowed to carry ketchup wherever he pleases. They both hold the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with the song Perfect which means they have more pull than the President at this point. Never in my life would I have thought bring your own bottle could refer to condiments instead of alcohol.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pacific Coast News