Elon Musk Attempts To Slip Out Of Sex Party Unnoticed

Since birth boys have always had to keep girls out whose soul intention is to assure anyone with a penis is having an equally lame time at life. It started with your first tree house club when you were younger and your little sister told your parents you weren’t letting her play. Fast-forward some years and these same bitter broads are writing books exposing the exclusive boys club of Silicon Valley. Brotopia is a book written by the stereotypical angry female outsider Emily Chang. Too old to get an invite to a “cuddle puddle” and probably labeled a “founder hounder” herself at one point, Emily is name dropping tech behemoths like Elon Musk as an active bacchanal attendee. Musk was figuratively caught with his pants down in her attempt to literally catch him with his pants down at a sex party. Elon reps confirm he attended the party in question but claims he believed the shindig was strictly for discussing corporate affairs.

In a statement to Business Insider, a representative for the Tesla and SpaceX founder confirmed he was there, but that he believed it was a “corporate” costume-themed party and spent his time there talking about technology and business before leaving at 1 a.m.

Nerds can never win. No hot women wanted them in high school after talking topics like why Linux looked like a more promising OS than Windows in the long-run. I don’t think Musk mentioning the inner workings of Zip2 would lead to any woman unzipping their pants. These sex parties in San Francisco that this woman wants to demonize are just exclusive swinger events for those that think outside of the box and pay way too much for their Golden State properties. Elon has no reason to be ashamed. There’s nothing wrong with occasionally enjoying two pairs of 22-year-old party-ready titties at the same time when “remember to colonize Mars” is on your iPhone Reminders app. I mean Paypal was and still is a pretty convenient method of accepting and sending payment. Elon builds real rockets that work, is in the process of tackling the notorious LA traffic problem, making solar energy somewhat affordable, and manufacturing self-driving vehicles. Elon contributes, what has Emily done?

